Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNRD opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 1.12. Conrad Industries has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.