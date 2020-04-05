COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $35.76 on Thursday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $61.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

