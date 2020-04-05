Comparing Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Cardtronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cardtronics and ALJ Regional’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 0.56 $48.27 million $2.16 7.72 ALJ Regional $355.00 million 0.06 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardtronics and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardtronics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.81%. Given Cardtronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 3.58% 27.15% 5.55% ALJ Regional -5.96% -23.88% -8.68%

Volatility & Risk

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardtronics beats ALJ Regional on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

