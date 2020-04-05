Comparing Axcella Health (AXLA) and The Competition

Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Axcella Health to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -367.32% -59.50% Axcella Health Competitors -4,761.72% -144.49% -38.04%

This table compares Axcella Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A -$59.04 million -0.95 Axcella Health Competitors $750.93 million $137.67 million 3.10

Axcella Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Axcella Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axcella Health Competitors 1302 3874 7835 356 2.54

Axcella Health presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 53.83%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Axcella Health rivals beat Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Axcella Health Company Profile

