Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

CSLLY opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $114.40.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.