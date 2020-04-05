Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.71. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 408.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

