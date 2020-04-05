Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of C$1.90 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$586.83 million for the quarter.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CCA opened at C$94.15 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$85.78 and a 12-month high of C$120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$107.50.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.