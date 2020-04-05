Cogeco (CGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$618.47 million for the quarter.

Get Cogeco alerts:

CGO stock opened at C$83.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$70.95 and a twelve month high of C$107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.