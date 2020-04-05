Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,451.71 ($19.10).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 879 shares of company stock worth $1,037,357.

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 943 ($12.40) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,210.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,406.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

