Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

CLF stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

