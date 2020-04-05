CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

