Clare Bousfield Sells 2,630 Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37).

MNG stock opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.44) on Friday. M&G Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 15.77 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on M&G from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 256 ($3.37).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

