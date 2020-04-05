CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CKHUY stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.95.

Get CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This is a positive change from CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.