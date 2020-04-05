CIBC Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to $10.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.