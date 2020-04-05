CIBC Trims Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price to $5.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $353.81 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

