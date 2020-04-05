CIBC Lowers Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $2.80

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $4.50 to $2.80 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
