CIBC Lowers Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $2.80

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $4.50 to $2.80 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

