CIBC Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.07.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.70. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$11.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Leon Aarts purchased 3,000 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,784.52. Also, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj purchased 12,000 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,110. Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,558 in the last three months.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

