CIBC Lowers Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$0.45

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.70 to C$0.45 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CS. Cormark lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.45 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

CS stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.1317808 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

