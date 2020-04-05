CIBC Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$14.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

TSE CCO opened at C$12.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.70. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$7.69 and a 12-month high of C$16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.60.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

