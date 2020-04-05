China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, New Street Research raised China Tower to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get China Tower alerts:

OTCMKTS:CHWRF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. China Tower has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.