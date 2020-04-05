Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

