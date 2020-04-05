CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

