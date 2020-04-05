Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAGDF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.19.

CAGDF stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

