Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.75.

CG opened at C$8.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.34. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

