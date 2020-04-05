Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

