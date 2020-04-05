CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CCUR stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. CCUR has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CCUR had a net margin of 129.81% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

