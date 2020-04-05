CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Cap of $4,349.70

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4,349.70 and approximately $5,103.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005473 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000278 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

