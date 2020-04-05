Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.06

Shares of Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.06 and traded as low as $65.00. Castleton Technology shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 22,551 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24.

About Castleton Technology (LON:CTP)

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

