Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 1,978,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,763,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 136,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

