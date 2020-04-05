Carnival Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.58). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $56.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.56%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.