Carebit (CARE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Carebit has a total market cap of $20,347.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded 54.6% lower against the US dollar. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016828 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003739 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 154,042,658 coins and its circulating supply is 149,649,578 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

