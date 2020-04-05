Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:CPTP opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Capital Properties has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.
About Capital Properties
