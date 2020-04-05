CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR alerts:

CCOEY stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.