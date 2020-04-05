Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

BNFT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

