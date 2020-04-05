Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.02

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and traded as low as $35.01. Calian Group shares last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 14,654 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$99.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.