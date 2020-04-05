Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Lowered to $21.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.