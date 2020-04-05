Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BZZUF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

