Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

BZZUF stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

