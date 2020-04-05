Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BURCA opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Burnham has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

