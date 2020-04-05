Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.90. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 89,713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

