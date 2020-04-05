Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $29,858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.