Brokers Set Expectations for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of IBKR opened at $42.69 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

