Brokers Offer Predictions for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

RH opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.61. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $189.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

