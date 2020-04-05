Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rev Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:REVG)

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rev Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rev Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

REVG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Shares of Rev Group stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.63 million, a PE ratio of -35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

