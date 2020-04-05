Brokers Issue Forecasts for Park Lawn Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Shares of PLC opened at C$16.30 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

