Brokers Issue Forecasts for Imv Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

IMV stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMV stock. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of IMV as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

