Brokers Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on goeasy from C$87.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$30.05 on Friday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$21.08 and a 12-month high of C$80.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $478.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.97 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total transaction of C$3,633,197.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

