Brokerages Set Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $164.67

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $147.32 on Thursday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.