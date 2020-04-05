Brokerages Set Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) PT at $5.50

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIRS opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

