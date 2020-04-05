Brokerages Set PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) PT at $5.17

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

PFSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PFSweb will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

